Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $31,608.00 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Wattenbarger sold 300 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $31,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,019.84. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 3.3%

Addus HomeCare stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.02. The stock had a trading volume of 269,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,147. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $124.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Key Stories Impacting Addus HomeCare

Here are the key news stories impacting Addus HomeCare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings/earnings call emphasized continued revenue growth, margin-leverage opportunities and an M&A-driven growth strategy for 2026 — supports longer?term earnings upside. Addus HomeCare Earnings Call Highlights Growth And Scale

Q4 earnings/earnings call emphasized continued revenue growth, margin-leverage opportunities and an M&A-driven growth strategy for 2026 — supports longer?term earnings upside. Positive Sentiment: Stephens trimmed its price target from $140 to $135 but kept an “overweight” rating — the new target implies meaningful upside from current levels, indicating analyst confidence in the company’s outlook despite the cut. Stephens price target note

Stephens trimmed its price target from $140 to $135 but kept an “overweight” rating — the new target implies meaningful upside from current levels, indicating analyst confidence in the company’s outlook despite the cut. Neutral Sentiment: Addus will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (investor visibility event; typically neutral but can aid liquidity/coverage). Conference participation

Addus will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (investor visibility event; typically neutral but can aid liquidity/coverage). Neutral Sentiment: Some published short?interest data in the feed shows zero shares (data glitch/inconsistent reporting across sources) — treat those specific zero figures with caution. MarketBeat ADUS page

Some published short?interest data in the feed shows zero shares (data glitch/inconsistent reporting across sources) — treat those specific zero figures with caution. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling over Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison sold two blocks (4,988 and 2,364 shares) and multiple senior EVPs sold smaller blocks across the two days — coordinated insider sales can pressure sentiment even if individual sales are routine and pre?planned. See CEO filing. CEO insider-sale SEC filing

Significant insider selling over Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison sold two blocks (4,988 and 2,364 shares) and multiple senior EVPs sold smaller blocks across the two days — coordinated insider sales can pressure sentiment even if individual sales are routine and pre?planned. See CEO filing. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose earlier in February (as of Feb. 13 there were ~1.15M shares short, ~6.5% of shares outstanding and ~4.6 days?to?cover) — elevated short activity can amplify downward price moves. Short interest data

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,469,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,837,000 after purchasing an additional 268,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,308,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,467,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,412,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

