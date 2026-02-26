Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ conference call:

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics reported initial commercial traction for PALSONIFY with $5.4M in Q4 product revenue, >125 unique prescribers, >200 enrollment forms, and a positive CHMP opinion in the EU supporting broader market expansion.

with $5.4M in Q4 product revenue, >125 unique prescribers, >200 enrollment forms, and a positive CHMP opinion in the EU supporting broader market expansion. Atumelnant showed rapid, large cortisol declines and good tolerability in NIH proof-of-concept data, and the seamless EQUILIBRIUM Phase 2/3 study for ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome has been initiated (H1 2026) to confirm dose, glucocorticoid-replacement strategy, and pivotal efficacy.

showed rapid, large cortisol declines and good tolerability in NIH proof-of-concept data, and the seamless EQUILIBRIUM Phase 2/3 study for ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome has been initiated (H1 2026) to confirm dose, glucocorticoid-replacement strategy, and pivotal efficacy. The novel nonpeptide drug conjugate CRN09682 has entered dose escalation in a Phase 1/2 basket study (BRAVESST2) for SST2?expressing tumors, offering broad potential but remaining early-stage and high uncertainty on clinical benefit size and timing.

has entered dose escalation in a Phase 1/2 basket study (BRAVESST2) for SST2?expressing tumors, offering broad potential but remaining early-stage and high uncertainty on clinical benefit size and timing. Financially the company ended 2025 with >$1B in cash and investments and received ~$380M net in Jan 2026 equity proceeds (pro forma ~ $1.4B), giving a stated runway into 2030 to fund launches and multiple pivotal readouts.

Market access momentum is encouraging—Crinetics reports formulary wins with straightforward prior authorizations and about half of initial patients reimbursed while a QuickStart program bridges others, with the company expecting QuickStart use to decline as coverage expands.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.74. 824,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,091. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRNX

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Isabel Kalofonos sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,870. This represents a 74.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,381,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,110,000 after buying an additional 2,574,683 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,933,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,440,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,604,000 after purchasing an additional 581,900 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,351,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,904,000 after purchasing an additional 478,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 614,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 376,206 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company’s proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics’ research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.