Zhongchao Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 2nd (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, March 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZCMD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 196,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,853. Zhongchao has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand.

