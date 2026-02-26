MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Announces Earnings Results

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $999.13, reports. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.05 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 1,078.01% and a negative net margin of 30.50%.

Q4 billable volume was ~38,000 tests (up 62% YoY) with liquid tests up 128%, full-year revenue reported at $107.9M , and 2026 guidance implies roughly 28% growth to $137–$140M driven by unit growth rather than price.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 343,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,357. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $175.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.64.

MDXH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of MDxHealth from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on MDxHealth from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDXH. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MDxHealth by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MDxHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

MDxHealth, headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, with a U.S. presence in Newton, Massachusetts, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving the accuracy of cancer diagnosis and treatment decision making through epigenetic biomarker assays. The company specializes in developing and commercializing tests that detect DNA methylation changes associated with urological cancers, enabling more precise risk stratification and patient management.

MDxHealth’s lead product portfolio includes ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx.

