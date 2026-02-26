Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Earnings Results

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.50, FiscalAI reports. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 22.980-23.180 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Intuit’s conference call:

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit posted a strong Q2 with $4.7B revenue (+17%) , GAAP EPS $2.48 and non?GAAP EPS $4.15, and the company reaffirmed full?year FY26 guidance of roughly $21B revenue (12%–13% growth) and EPS targets.

Intuit posted a strong Q2 with , GAAP EPS $2.48 and non?GAAP EPS $4.15, and the company reaffirmed full?year FY26 guidance of roughly and EPS targets. Adoption of Intuit’s AI+human?intelligence platform is accelerating — over 3 million customers used AI agents, accounting agents categorized 237M transactions in January, and QuickBooks Live growth exceeded 50%, supporting ARPC and margin expansion.

Adoption of Intuit’s AI+human?intelligence platform is accelerating — over customers used AI agents, accounting agents categorized 237M transactions in January, and QuickBooks Live growth exceeded 50%, supporting ARPC and margin expansion. Mid?market momentum is strong: online ecosystem revenue for QBO Advanced + Intuit Enterprise Suite rose ~40%, new IES contracts grew ~50% QoQ, Intuit expanded its direct sales force ~30%, and it launched industry editions plus a multiyear partnership with Anthropic .

Mid?market momentum is strong: online ecosystem revenue for QBO Advanced + Intuit Enterprise Suite rose ~40%, new IES contracts grew ~50% QoQ, Intuit expanded its direct sales force ~30%, and it launched industry editions plus a multiyear partnership with . Money?centered features are fueling growth — total online payments volume (including bill pay) grew 29% , bill pay nearly doubled, TurboTax revenue rose 12% despite weaker IRS filings timing, and Credit Karma revenue grew 23% aided by year?round agent features and ~600 local service centers.

Money?centered features are fueling growth — total online payments volume (including bill pay) grew , bill pay nearly doubled, TurboTax revenue rose 12% despite weaker IRS filings timing, and Credit Karma revenue grew 23% aided by year?round agent features and ~600 local service centers. Near?term headwinds remain: Mailchimp revenue was down and management now expects Mailchimp to return to double?digit growth only beyond FY26, desktop revenue is slowing to low single?digit growth for FY26, and Q3 margins are guided lower due to timing and shifted spend despite confidence in full?year margin expansion.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $13.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $394.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,717,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,902. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $536.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.70. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 1-year low of $349.00 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Weiss Ratings lowered Intuit from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $825.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $810.00 to $624.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total transaction of $936,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,668,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,458,939.64. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuit by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 200,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64,729 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.