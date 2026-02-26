Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Golar LNG had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $132.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.29 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Golar LNG’s conference call:

Long?term cash visibility: Golar owns three FLNGs with 20?year charters and reports an adjusted EBITDA backlog of about $17 billion , forecasting adjusted EBITDA to grow to roughly $800 million annually once the fleet is fully delivered.

GLNG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Golar LNG by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 94.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

