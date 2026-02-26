Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 316,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 256,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CJR.B shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$267.57 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,490.58% and a negative net margin of 51.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.

