Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells 219 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Monica Raines sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $23,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,073.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Monica Raines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, Monica Raines sold 437 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $46,754.63.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Addus HomeCare stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.02. The stock had a trading volume of 269,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,147. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Key Addus HomeCare News

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 418,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,361,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 150.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after purchasing an additional 212,192 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Addus HomeCare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings/earnings call emphasized continued revenue growth, margin-leverage opportunities and an M&A-driven growth strategy for 2026 — supports longer?term earnings upside. Addus HomeCare Earnings Call Highlights Growth And Scale

Q4 earnings/earnings call emphasized continued revenue growth, margin-leverage opportunities and an M&A-driven growth strategy for 2026 — supports longer?term earnings upside. Positive Sentiment: Stephens trimmed its price target from $140 to $135 but kept an “overweight” rating — the new target implies meaningful upside from current levels, indicating analyst confidence in the company’s outlook despite the cut. Stephens price target note

Stephens trimmed its price target from $140 to $135 but kept an “overweight” rating — the new target implies meaningful upside from current levels, indicating analyst confidence in the company’s outlook despite the cut. Neutral Sentiment: Addus will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (investor visibility event; typically neutral but can aid liquidity/coverage). Conference participation

Addus will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (investor visibility event; typically neutral but can aid liquidity/coverage). Neutral Sentiment: Some published short?interest data in the feed shows zero shares (data glitch/inconsistent reporting across sources) — treat those specific zero figures with caution. MarketBeat ADUS page

Some published short?interest data in the feed shows zero shares (data glitch/inconsistent reporting across sources) — treat those specific zero figures with caution. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling over Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison sold two blocks (4,988 and 2,364 shares) and multiple senior EVPs sold smaller blocks across the two days — coordinated insider sales can pressure sentiment even if individual sales are routine and pre?planned. See CEO filing. CEO insider-sale SEC filing

Significant insider selling over Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison sold two blocks (4,988 and 2,364 shares) and multiple senior EVPs sold smaller blocks across the two days — coordinated insider sales can pressure sentiment even if individual sales are routine and pre?planned. See CEO filing. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose earlier in February (as of Feb. 13 there were ~1.15M shares short, ~6.5% of shares outstanding and ~4.6 days?to?cover) — elevated short activity can amplify downward price moves. Short interest data

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Addus HomeCare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

