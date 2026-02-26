Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Up 20.8% – What’s Next?

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) shares rose 20.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 1,466,082 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 554,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Eastern Platinum Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Ltd. is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties located in various provinces in South Africa. The firm’s projects include Crocodile River Mine and Mareesburg.

