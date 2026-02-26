Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Shares Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 440,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 304,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sego Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$12.77 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of -1.53.

About Sego Resources

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia. Sego Resources Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

