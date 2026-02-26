iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$66.68 and last traded at C$66.58, with a volume of 244261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.74.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Trading Up 2.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.18.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Company Profile

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index the Index , net of expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in equity securities issued by international issuers participating in the mining secto. To achieve its investment objective the Fund uses an indexing strategy. Under this strategy, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses, by employing, directly or indirectly, through investment in one or more iShares ETFs and/or through the use of derivatives, a replicating strategy or sampling strategy.

