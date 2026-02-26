Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Trading Up 9.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $185.98 and last traded at $187.6770. Approximately 533,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 669,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.80.
VICR has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vicor
Insiders Place Their Bets
Key Vicor News
Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and management commentary: Vicor reported $1.01 EPS vs. $0.38 consensus and reiterated a path to profitable, high?growth execution — the beat and guidance tone are the primary fundamentals supporting the move. Seeking Alpha: Vicor 2-Minute Analysis
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Zacks upgraded Vicor (to a stronger buy), which can attract momentum buyers and signal institutional interest. TickerReport / Zacks Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options flow: Elevated call?option buying was reported (well above average), a short?term bullish catalyst that likely amplified intraday buying pressure. Options Activity Article
- Neutral Sentiment: Ticker confusion note: Some coverage references Vicore Pharma (VICO), a different company — not relevant to VICR but worth ignoring to avoid misattribution. TipRanks: Vicore Pharma Note
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: Several senior execs sold material blocks in late?Feb (examples below), which can be interpreted as profit?taking and could weigh on sentiment if selling continues.
- Negative Sentiment: VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 4,643 shares (~$918k). Tuozzolo SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: VP Kemble Morrison sold 2,572 shares (~$463k). Morrison Sale Notice
- Negative Sentiment: VP Alvaro Doyle sold 7,913 shares (~$1.37M) and other officers/directors also trimmed positions. Alvaro Doyle Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Aggregate coverage on executive selling: reporting highlights multiple insider disposals on Feb. 24–25. TipRanks: Insider Selling Summary
- Five stocks we like better than Vicor
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- This makes me furious
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 3,918.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,368,000 after buying an additional 421,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,542.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after buying an additional 413,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 4,634.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 259,022 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vicor by 1,921.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 254,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $12,625,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vicor Stock Up 4.3%
The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.48.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $107.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.
The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.