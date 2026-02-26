Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Trading Up 9.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $185.98 and last traded at $187.6770. Approximately 533,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 669,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.80.

VICR has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In related news, CFO James F. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,250. This represents a 85.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $2,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,808,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,457,556.26. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 157,242 shares of company stock worth $19,072,639 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

