ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall Fields Sells 2,200 Shares

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 2,200 shares of ReposiTrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 105,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,050. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ReposiTrak Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE TRAK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.86. 467,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. ReposiTrak Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $161.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Get ReposiTrak alerts:

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 30.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRAK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ReposiTrak by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ReposiTrak by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ReposiTrak during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReposiTrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ReposiTrak by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRAK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReposiTrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReposiTrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.