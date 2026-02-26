Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) CAO Sells $1,515,922.98 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Sondel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $354.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,661,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,768. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $363.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.26 and its 200-day moving average is $267.79. The stock has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.39%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

