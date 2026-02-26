Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder Sells $258,795.13 in Stock

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Gottwald sold 28,787 shares of Tredegar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $258,795.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 541,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,599.54. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tredegar Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TG stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.04. 147,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,446. The stock has a market cap of $315.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. Tredegar Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 531.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tredegar by 225.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic films and aluminum extrusions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through two primary segments—Films and Manufactured Products—serving a broad range of industries that include flexible packaging, medical devices, electronics, building and construction. Tredegar’s operations focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding specifications for barrier properties, film strength and extrusion tolerances.

The Films segment produces a variety of polyolefin films, including cast and blown polyethylene, BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene), barrier films and specialty medical-grade films.

