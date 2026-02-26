Macy’s, Inc. $M Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,371,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.82% of Macy’s worth $472,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $58,743,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,627,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,283,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after buying an additional 2,639,132 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,362,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,253,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after buying an additional 2,203,874 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,771.12. This trade represents a 62.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of M stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on M

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy’s brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The company’s retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy’s seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company’s product assortment spans men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.