Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Repay Holdings Corporation $RPAY

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 617,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.68% of Repay as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Repay by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Repay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Repay from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Repay from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Repay Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.61.

About Repay

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: RPAY) is a specialized financial technology company that delivers integrated payment solutions to businesses operating within key vertical markets. The company’s platform enables merchants and service providers to accept a range of payment types, including credit and debit cards, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers and electronic checks. Repay’s offerings are designed to seamlessly integrate with third-party software applications, such as enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and point-of-sale systems, empowering industries such as utilities, telecommunications, automotive finance, healthcare, insurance, property management and education.

Tracing its roots to the formation of Pinnacle Payment Systems in 1997, Repay expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Southeastern Integrated Solutions and Payliance, before completing a business combination with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in 2019 to become a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.