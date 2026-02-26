Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. $AII

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,713 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.28% of American Integrity Insurance Group worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AII. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $192,000.

Get American Integrity Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Integrity Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder James E. Sowell sold 295,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $5,605,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,473,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,002,656. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Ritchie sold 59,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,417,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,927,028. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

American Integrity Insurance Group Stock Performance

American Integrity Insurance Group stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.58 million and a P/E ratio of 3.78. American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. American Integrity Insurance Group had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 36.03%.The firm had revenue of $68.08 million for the quarter.

American Integrity Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AII shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Integrity Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Integrity Insurance Group

About American Integrity Insurance Group

(Free Report)

American Integrity Insurance Group, Ltd. is a specialized provider of personal lines residential property insurance based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The company underwrites a variety of policies including homeowners multiple peril, condominium unitowners, dwelling fire, wind-only, personal umbrella and renters insurance. Its product suite is designed to protect against hurricane, windstorm, hail and other weather-related risks common to Florida’s coastal and inland regions.

Founded in 2004, American Integrity operates primarily through a network of independent insurance agents across the state of Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Integrity Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Integrity Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.