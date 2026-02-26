Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $4.17. Acco Brands shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 448,893 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Weiss Ratings raised Acco Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acco Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Acco Brands Trading Up 1.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market cap of $373.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Acco Brands by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acco Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Acco Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Acco Brands by 131.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acco Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company’s portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

