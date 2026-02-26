Hager Investment Management Services LLC Trims Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Hager Investment Management Services LLC reduced its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,485 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology
In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Marvell demonstrated PCIe 8.0 SerDes running at 256 GT/s at DesignCon, a technical lead that could help capture next?generation data?center interconnect spend. Marvell to Showcase PCIe 8.0 SerDes Demonstration at DesignCon 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Marvell is showcasing AI?focused data?center connectivity solutions at DesignCon, highlighting products aimed at hyperscale AI and high?speed networking workloads — news that supports revenue leverage from AI infrastructure demand. Marvell to Showcase Latest AI Data Center Connectivity Solutions at DesignCon 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Media coverage and increased investor attention (Zacks, Benzinga) around Marvell’s DesignCon activity and AI exposure are drawing buying interest and volume. Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is Attracting Investor Attention
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and fair?value models are making only modest adjustments to Marvell’s valuation; the narrative is evolving more around mix (optics/ASIC exposure) than a big rerate. How The Marvell Technology (MRVL) Story Is Evolving With AI Hopes And Valuation Tweaks
- Negative Sentiment: Comparisons to Analog Devices (ADI) suggest some investors view ADI as a steadier AI semiconductor play right now, which can divert capital away from MRVL and cap multiple expansion. ADI vs. MRVL: Which AI Semiconductor Stock is a Safer Bet Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Recent trading sessions have shown volatility and periodic larger down?moves versus the market, reflecting short?term profit?taking when headlines or comparisons turn cautious. Marvell Technology (MRVL) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market
Marvell Technology Price Performance
Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $80.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $102.77.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.
