Hager Investment Management Services LLC Trims Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Hager Investment Management Services LLC reduced its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,485 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $80.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $102.77.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

