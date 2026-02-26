Great Hill Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Great Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Great Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 393,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

