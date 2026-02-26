Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Down 77.8% in February

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,807 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the January 29th total of 17,155 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,719 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,719 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Up 1.0%

SNSR stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $216.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Internet of Things ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.1496 dividend. This represents a yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

