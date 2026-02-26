BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.13 and traded as high as $29.7060. BAE Systems shares last traded at $28.5458, with a volume of 13,419 shares traded.

BAE Systems Trading Down 2.0%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BAE Systems stock. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 259,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,000. BAE Systems comprises 1.3% of Saranac Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems PLC is a British multinational defence, security and aerospace company formed in 1999 through the merger of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems. Headquartered in London, the company operates across the full lifecycle of military and security platforms, from concept and design through production, in-service support and upgrades. BAE Systems is recognized for delivering advanced technology solutions to governments and prime contractors around the world.

In its aerospace segment, BAE Systems designs and manufactures combat aircraft, electronic warfare systems and unmanned aerial vehicles.

