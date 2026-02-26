Guerra Advisors Inc Purchases 4,004 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Guerra Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $195.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.88.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Arete Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

