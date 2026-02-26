BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BESIY. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $234.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.26. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $235.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY), commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI’s platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

