Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Rating Increased to Hold at Citigroup

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.87.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $174.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $180.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average of $103.53.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $211,981.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 230,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,057,469.29. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $465,013.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 219,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,685,196.76. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,294 shares of company stock worth $1,520,974. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,272,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares in the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $402,494,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $347,560,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

