Zacks Research Downgrades ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) to Hold

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TKAMY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThyssenKrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). ThyssenKrupp had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion.

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) is a diversified German industrial conglomerate headquartered in Essen and Düsseldorf. Formed in 1999 through the merger of Thyssen AG and Friedrich Krupp GmbH, the company operates across multiple segments, including steel production, materials distribution, industrial engineering, elevator technology and automotive components.

In its Materials Services division, ThyssenKrupp supplies processed and semi-finished steel products and high-performance materials to industries such as automotive, construction and machinery manufacturing.

