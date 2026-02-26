JBDI Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JBDI) Short Interest Update

JBDI Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 58,800 shares, an increase of 394.8% from the January 29th total of 11,883 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,214,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,214,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JBDI Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:JBDI opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. JBDI has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.46.

JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of JBDI in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, JBDI currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

JBDI Company Profile

JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products. It serves solvent, chemical, petroleum, and edible product oil industries. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Singapore. JBDI Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of E U Holdings Pte.

