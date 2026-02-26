Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $2.69. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 4,184,971 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Microbot Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Microbot Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microbot Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $173.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 37.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of micro-robotic platforms for minimally invasive procedures. Leveraging proprietary microbot technology, the company aims to navigate complex vascular and luminal pathways within the body to deliver therapy, retrieve tissue samples or perform diagnostic tasks in a precise, targeted manner.

Microbot Medical operates two primary technology divisions. Its endovascular platform is designed to traverse blood vessels and deliver clot-retrieval systems, drug payloads or cell-based therapies directly at the site of vascular injury, with applications in acute ischemic stroke and peripheral artery disease.

