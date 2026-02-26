Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Short Interest Up 367.0% in February

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 324,878 shares, a growth of 367.0% from the January 29th total of 69,563 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Metalpha Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metalpha Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metalpha Technology

Metalpha Technology Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Metalpha Technology by 42.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Metalpha Technology by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metalpha Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MATH opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Metalpha Technology has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter.

Metalpha Technology Company Profile

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services. It serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

