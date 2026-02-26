Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Short Interest Up 367.0% in February

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 324,878 shares, a growth of 367.0% from the January 29th total of 69,563 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Metalpha Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metalpha Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
MATH opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Metalpha Technology has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.17.
Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter.
Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services. It serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
