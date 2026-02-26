Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMU Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 103.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 122,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 123,496 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 188,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,948,000.

Shares of BSMU opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.0488 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

