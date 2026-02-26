HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 73.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,252 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,083,000 after buying an additional 1,390,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $48,702,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 126.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,366,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,955,000 after purchasing an additional 762,536 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,461,000 after purchasing an additional 692,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2,680.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 525,961 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $379,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 59,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,692.28. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $65,376.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 82,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,833.92. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 35,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.64.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $108.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5,056.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Featured Stories

