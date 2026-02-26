Analysts Set IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) PT at $137.67

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.2222.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on IDACORP from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $142.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $145.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $405.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.06 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

In other news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total transaction of $142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,313 shares in the company, valued at $330,273.27. This trade represents a 30.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 630.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

