Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,163,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,707 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,162,000 after buying an additional 4,015,099 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,652,000 after buying an additional 3,066,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,310,000 after buying an additional 1,454,308 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $481,851.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,409.72. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $149.19 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $156.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Key Stories Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on XOM to $183 and kept an Overweight rating, citing Exxon’s leadership among integrated majors — this is a clear analyst-led bullish catalyst for the stock. Wells Fargo Raises Price Target

Wells Fargo raised its price target on XOM to $183 and kept an Overweight rating, citing Exxon’s leadership among integrated majors — this is a clear analyst-led bullish catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Near-term oil prices moved higher on geopolitical tensions (U.S.–Iran concerns), which typically boosts integrated producers’ EBITDA and supports Exxon’s cash flow and dividends. Oil Prices Rise

Near-term oil prices moved higher on geopolitical tensions (U.S.–Iran concerns), which typically boosts integrated producers’ EBITDA and supports Exxon’s cash flow and dividends. Positive Sentiment: Exxon is highlighting growth in Guyana as a competitive advantage for securing future acreage and fiscal terms — continued execution there underpins production growth expectations over the next decade. Exxon Touts Guyana Growth

Exxon is highlighting growth in Guyana as a competitive advantage for securing future acreage and fiscal terms — continued execution there underpins production growth expectations over the next decade. Positive Sentiment: Technology/partnership news: FuelCell Energy’s carbon capture and hydrogen projects mention collaborations with Exxon — signals Exxon’s involvement in low?carbon projects that could become future revenue or strategic optionality. This is longer?term constructive. FCEL-Exxon Collaboration Mention

Technology/partnership news: FuelCell Energy’s carbon capture and hydrogen projects mention collaborations with Exxon — signals Exxon’s involvement in low?carbon projects that could become future revenue or strategic optionality. This is longer?term constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Industry/stock comparisons and valuation pieces (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Barchart) debate whether XOM is the better buy versus peers and whether recent gains fully reflect value — useful for longer-term positioning but unlikely to trigger an immediate move by itself. SSL or XOM Valuation Comparison

Industry/stock comparisons and valuation pieces (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Barchart) debate whether XOM is the better buy versus peers and whether recent gains fully reflect value — useful for longer-term positioning but unlikely to trigger an immediate move by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary asking whether XOM remains attractive after a ~40% one?year gain and analyst pieces modeling higher oil scenarios ($90) create mixed investor views on upside vs. stretched multiples. Is Exxon Still Attractive?

Commentary asking whether XOM remains attractive after a ~40% one?year gain and analyst pieces modeling higher oil scenarios ($90) create mixed investor views on upside vs. stretched multiples. Negative Sentiment: Industry legal/arbitration risk: partners in the Kashagan field have taken Kazakhstan to arbitration over a large fine — as a participant in some Kazakhstan projects, this broader industry legal uncertainty could be a minor overhang on sentiment. Kashagan Arbitration

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.