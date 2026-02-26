Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IBKR. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $79.18.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $11,288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,750. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122 over the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

