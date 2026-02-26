Short Interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL) Drops By 78.1%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,161 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the January 29th total of 19,034 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,898 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,898 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lion Group stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Marex Group plc owned approximately 84.76% of Lion Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lion Group Trading Up 9.5%

NASDAQ:LGHL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 129,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,616. Lion Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lion Group ( NASDAQ:LGHL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.47) million for the quarter.

LGHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lion Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Lion Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs.

