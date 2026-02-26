Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.78 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Cheniere Energy’s conference call:

Cheniere delivered strong FY?2025 results with ~ $6.94 billion consolidated adjusted EBITDA, ~ $5.3 billion distributable cash flow (above guidance), and a record 670 cargoes (~46+ million tons) of LNG, driven by improved reliability and Stage 3 volumes.

Growth projects are progressing—Corpus Christi Stage 3 ~95% complete with first LNG at Train 5, Midscale Trains 8–9 under construction, and SPL/CCL brownfield expansions advancing toward permits and a planned FID cadence that could grow capacity toward ~ . Management expects a multi?year LNG supply wave starting in 2026 that should moderate spot prices and stimulate Asian demand (China demand highlighted), with Cheniere citing delivered price sensitivity in the ~$8–$9 range for Chinese demand growth.

LNG stock traded up $14.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.14. 1,963,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,274. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $186.20 and a 52 week high of $246.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Alvarez & Marsal Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Index Technologies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3,968.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $284.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.67.

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

