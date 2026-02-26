Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.78 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Cheniere Energy’s conference call:
- Cheniere delivered strong FY?2025 results with ~$6.94 billion consolidated adjusted EBITDA, ~$5.3 billion distributable cash flow (above guidance), and a record 670 cargoes (~46+ million tons) of LNG, driven by improved reliability and Stage 3 volumes.
- The company guided 2026 to ~51–53 million tons of production and consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $6.75–$7.25 billion, noting higher volumes but lower spot margins and a one?time alternative fuel tax credit benefit.
- Capital allocation was accelerated: the 2020 Vision plan was completed ahead of schedule, >$20 billion deployed, the board upsized share?repurchase authorization to >$10 billion through 2030, and management targets ~$30 run?rate DCF per share by decade?end.
- Growth projects are progressing—Corpus Christi Stage 3 ~95% complete with first LNG at Train 5, Midscale Trains 8–9 under construction, and SPL/CCL brownfield expansions advancing toward permits and a planned FID cadence that could grow capacity toward ~75 mtpa.
- Management expects a multi?year LNG supply wave starting in 2026 that should moderate spot prices and stimulate Asian demand (China demand highlighted), with Cheniere citing delivered price sensitivity in the ~$8–$9 range for Chinese demand growth.
Cheniere Energy Price Performance
LNG stock traded up $14.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.14. 1,963,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,274. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $186.20 and a 52 week high of $246.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Alvarez & Marsal Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Index Technologies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3,968.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Cheniere Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Huge Q4 beat and strong profitability: Cheniere reported Q4 EPS of $10.68 (vs. $3.90 consensus), net income of ~$2.3B, revenue up ~22.9% YoY and healthy margins — a clear earnings catalyst supporting higher valuation. Cheniere Energy surges on big Q4 earnings beat, $9B boost to stock buyback authorization
- Positive Sentiment: Huge lift to capital returns — buyback authorization expanded (reported as a multi?billion increase, cited >$9B/$10B scale across notices), signaling management confidence and returning cash to shareholders. Cheniere increases buyback plan above $10 billion due to strong LNG demand
- Positive Sentiment: Record volumes and commercial wins: Cheniere reported record LNG export volumes for 2025 and signed long?term sale agreements (e.g., CPC), underpinning near?term cash flows and utilization. Cheniere Energy exports record LNG volumes in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Growth capex and expansions proceeding: Cheniere says expansion projects are advancing as profits surge, supporting longer?term production growth and contracted revenue. Cheniere expansion projects march forward as profits surge
- Neutral Sentiment: Management completed the ’20/20 Vision’ capital allocation plan and issued 2026 financial guidance — provides forward targets but investors will parse guidance detail for growth vs. payout balance. Business Wire: Cheniere Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results…
- Neutral Sentiment: Small revenue miss vs. estimates (reported $5.45B vs. $5.48B expected) — notable but overshadowed by the EPS beat driven by margins and non?operating items. Cheniere press release / slide deck
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution on market oversupply: Morgan Stanley and others flagged a potential global LNG supply wave and issued downgrades/cautions, which could pressure prices and future margin expectations if demand softens. Morgan Stanley cautious on US LNG as supply wave threatens prices
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market oversupply concerns remain a risk for long?term pricing and realized margins despite strong near?term results — keep an eye on global supply additions and spot prices. Cheniere earnings in focus as market oversupply concerns mount
Analyst Ratings Changes
LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $284.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.67.
About Cheniere Energy
Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.
Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.
