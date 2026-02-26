Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $740.0 million-$800.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $700.5 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.140-0.240 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VECO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of VECO traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.98. 821,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 464,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,865,376. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY?2026 guidance substantially: EPS $1.50–1.85 (vs. consensus ~1.21) and revenue $740–800M (vs. consensus ~700.5M), signaling stronger full?year demand and margin leverage if achieved. Read More.

Q1?2026 guidance was cautious: EPS $0.14–0.24 (street ~0.23) and revenue $150–170M (street ~166.7M). The midpoint is close to consensus, but the range signals near?term variability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results slightly missed expectations: GAAP EPS $0.24 vs. $0.25 consensus and revenue $165.02M vs. $166.22M; revenue was down ~9.4% YoY, and profitability metrics remain modest — these near?term misses help explain the conservative quarter guide. Read More.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco’s platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco’s product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

