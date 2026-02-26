ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Insider Brian Brumfield Sells 1,000 Shares

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Brumfield sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,246 shares in the company, valued at $194,144.24. The trade was a 30.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OGS stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $86.06. The company had a trading volume of 92,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,944. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 10.89%.The company had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,816,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,899,000 after buying an additional 202,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ONE Gas by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,707,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,229,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,290,000 after purchasing an additional 84,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,029,000 after purchasing an additional 380,668 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,103,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,263,000 after purchasing an additional 55,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

