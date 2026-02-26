Masonglory Limited (NASDAQ:MSGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Masonglory Limited (NASDAQ:MSGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 98,803 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the January 29th total of 311,960 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 274,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 274,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Masonglory Stock Performance

MSGY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 46,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,015. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. Masonglory has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonglory

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masonglory stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masonglory Limited (NASDAQ:MSGY – Free Report) by 501.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,428 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 1.34% of Masonglory worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Masonglory in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Masonglory currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Masonglory Company Profile

Masonglory Limited is a subcontractor providing wet trades and related ancillary services to private and public sectors. Masonglory Limited is based in Hong Kong.

