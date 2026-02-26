Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Fortive has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fortive to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,168. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $80.86.

About Fortive

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 12.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin?off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin?off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher?margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software?enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.