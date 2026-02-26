Partners Group Holding AG Has $76.80 Million Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 3,009.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642,407 shares during the quarter. NU makes up about 4.3% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.10% of NU worth $76,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 4.9% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NU by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NU by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NU shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Santander raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

