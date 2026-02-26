Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Short Interest Up 1,809.5% in February

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 236,223 shares, an increase of 1,809.5% from the January 29th total of 12,371 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FYGGY opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

About Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd. is a leading China-based manufacturer of automotive and industrial glass products, operating as an over-the-counter traded company under the symbol FYGGY. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Fuqing, Fujian Province, the company has grown from a domestic producer into a global supplier of safety and specialty glass solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket.

The core products of Fuyao Glass include laminated and tempered automotive windshields, side and rear windows, sunroofs, and other specialty glazing components.

