Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 21,118 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,118 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.2% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $241,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $332.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.13.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

