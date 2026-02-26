Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO Position Raised by Forge Financial Services LLC

Forge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,927 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for approximately 13.4% of Forge Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Forge Financial Services LLC owned 0.37% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $28,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,059,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,555,000 after buying an additional 71,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,733 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,855,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,977 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,113,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,741,000 after purchasing an additional 100,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,365,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,464,000 after purchasing an additional 435,304 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CGGO opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.3978 dividend. This represents a yield of 227.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

