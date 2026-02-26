Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.3889.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 77,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $846,276.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,129,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,269,432.52. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $282,073.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 271,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,652. This trade represents a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 218,798 shares of company stock worth $2,710,962 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after acquiring an additional 194,213 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,072,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 113,803 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 170,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company specializes in pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy approaches designed to address the underlying causes of lysosomal storage disorders. Its proprietary technology platform integrates structure?based drug design with precision medicine to identify small molecules that stabilize misfolded proteins and restore cellular function.

The company’s lead marketed product, Galafold (migalastat), is an oral pharmacological chaperone approved in the United States, European Union and other territories for the treatment of Fabry disease in patients with amenable genetic variants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.