Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about SPDR Gold Shares
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major bank and market-house price targets and macro flow support higher gold over the medium term — J.P. Morgan projects a ~22% rise to $6,300 by year?end 2026, and MKS PAMP says the bull market is mid?cycle with upside toward $6,750, underpinning long?term demand for GLD. Gold price will rise 22% above current level to reach $6,300 by year-end 2026 – J.P. Morgan Gold bull market still ‘mid-cycle,’ could reach $6,750 by U.S. Midterms: MKS PAMP
- Positive Sentiment: Inflation data (Core PCE) surprised to the upside, renewing safe?haven and inflation?hedge demand that benefits GLD’s flows. The Fed’s Favorite Inflation Measure Leapfrogs The CPI
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tension and a softer US dollar continue to prop bullion prices, keeping structural buyer interest in ETFs like GLD intact. Gold and Silver Analysis: Geopolitical Risks and Weak Dollar Drive Bullish Momentum
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysis shows key Fibonacci and moving?average support holding near current levels, which could extend the rally if buyers re?enter; but it’s conditional on price staying above those zones. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Buyers Hold Key Fibonacci Support
- Neutral Sentiment: Silver and platinum strength (technical buying and sector momentum) is supporting precious?metals ETFs broadly, which can help GLD if the rally resumes. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Soars Above $90.00 As Rally Continues Silver leads gold higher on technical buying
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term risk: analysts warn bulls need to clear $5,200–$5,300 (spot gold levels referenced in market commentary) or momentum exhaustion and profit?taking could trigger a deeper pullback, with one call noting a potential drop toward $4,380/oz. That kind of pullback pressures GLD. Gold bulls need to break $5,200 and $5,300 soon or momentum exhaustion could see gold fall as far as $4,380/oz – Forex.com’s Hilal
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term profit?taking, position adjustments and intermittent dollar/equity strength have already knocked gold off recent highs, driving short?term outflows and pressuring GLD intraday. Update: Gold Falls Off a Three-Week High as the Dollar and Equities Rise Gold Edges Higher Amid Possible Position Adjustments
SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance
About SPDR Gold Shares
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold Shares
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Read this or regret it forever
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.