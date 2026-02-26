American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,241 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.6% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of American Tower by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.0% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 7,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 operating results showed strength: AFFO/FFO and revenue beat consensus and management highlighted robust leasing demand across towers and accelerating data?center growth, supporting longer?term fundamentals. American Tower posts upbeat revenue

Q4 operating results showed strength: AFFO/FFO and revenue beat consensus and management highlighted robust leasing demand across towers and accelerating data?center growth, supporting longer?term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Management updated FY?2026 outlook and emphasized cost efficiencies and data?center expansion as offsets to headwinds — a signal that management expects profitable growth if execution holds. Press Release

Management updated FY?2026 outlook and emphasized cost efficiencies and data?center expansion as offsets to headwinds — a signal that management expects profitable growth if execution holds. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions are mixed: some firms trimmed price targets modestly (Scotiabank, TD Cowen, Morgan Stanley, UBS lowered its target slightly but kept a Buy), while BMO raised its target and kept Market Perform — producing offsetting signals for investors. BMO target update

Analyst reactions are mixed: some firms trimmed price targets modestly (Scotiabank, TD Cowen, Morgan Stanley, UBS lowered its target slightly but kept a Buy), while BMO raised its target and kept Market Perform — producing offsetting signals for investors. Negative Sentiment: Big near?term negative: DISH Network has defaulted on lease payments, prompting legal action and prompting management to adjust its US tower outlook — the cashflow loss and uncertainty around recovery raise short?term revenue risk. DISH default story

Big near?term negative: DISH Network has defaulted on lease payments, prompting legal action and prompting management to adjust its US tower outlook — the cashflow loss and uncertainty around recovery raise short?term revenue risk. Negative Sentiment: Accounting/earnings noise: while AFFO/FFO and revenue beat, a GAAP EPS miss and mixed commentary in some outlets describing 2026 guidance as “light” have sapped confidence and likely contributed to today’s selloff. Earnings report

In related news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. The trade was a 91.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.63.

American Tower stock opened at $182.41 on Thursday. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $166.88 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.63%.

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

