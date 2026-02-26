Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Issues Earnings Results

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.62 million. Centuri had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Centuri’s conference call:

Get Centuri alerts:

Company delivered a record $3.0 billion in 2025 revenue with adjusted net income of $39 million (up 49% YoY) and base revenue/gross profit up 18% and 35%, respectively.

Company delivered a record in 2025 revenue with adjusted net income of (up 49% YoY) and base revenue/gross profit up 18% and 35%, respectively. Commercial momentum: a 1.5x book-to-bill for 2025 with > $4.5 billion of bookings and a year-end backlog of ~ $5.9 billion that management says covers >85% of 2026 base revenue.

Commercial momentum: a for 2025 with > of bookings and a year-end backlog of ~ that management says covers >85% of 2026 base revenue. Management is targeting margin expansion via a 3?year plan to mitigate gas seasonality (starting 2026), a goal of at least 20% fleet-efficiency improvement, and improved Non-Union Electric crew productivity.

Management is targeting margin expansion via a 3?year plan to mitigate gas seasonality (starting 2026), a goal of at least fleet-efficiency improvement, and improved Non-Union Electric crew productivity. Balance-sheet progress: completed an equity raise (~ $251 million ), used proceeds for the Connect acquisition and debt paydown, lowering net debt/adjusted EBITDA to 2.5x with a target of ~ 2.0x and roughly 30% lower interest expense expected in 2026.

Balance-sheet progress: completed an equity raise (~ ), used proceeds for the Connect acquisition and debt paydown, lowering net debt/adjusted EBITDA to with a target of ~ and roughly lower interest expense expected in 2026. Remaining risks and variability: data-center awards have been slower than expected so far, storm restoration revenue is inherently variable (guidance uses a 3?year average), and Q4 adjusted net income was slightly below prior-year quarter, implying potential near-term earnings volatility.

Centuri Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE CTRI opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Centuri has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,021.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centuri

In other Centuri news, CEO Christian Brown sold 7,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $174,217.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,401.39. This represents a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRI. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in Centuri by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 14,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,372 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Centuri by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,758,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Centuri by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 3,988,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,714,000 after buying an additional 935,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Centuri in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,222,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Centuri by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,855,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,451 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centuri from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Centuri in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Centuri from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Centuri from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Centuri

About Centuri

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Construction Group, Inc (NYSE: CTRI) is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.