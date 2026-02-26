TELUS Corporation $TU Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,553,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.86% of TELUS worth $449,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,842,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,519,000 after purchasing an additional 288,532 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,764,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,983 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 11,557,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $183,133,000 after purchasing an additional 135,593 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,595,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 139,120 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 114.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,450,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TU opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. TELUS Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4184 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.77%.

TU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup raised shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) is a Canadian telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. It delivers a broad portfolio of consumer and business communications services across Canada, including mobile wireless, fixed-line voice, broadband internet, and television. TELUS also provides a range of enterprise services such as cloud and IT solutions, managed network services, cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) offerings for business customers.

Beyond core connectivity, TELUS has expanded into health and digital services.

